Local companies make donations to Oneida County town hit by tornado

Western, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – KrisTech Wire and Northland Communications were in Western paid a visit to the Western volunteer fire company. Each company made generous monetary donations to the fire company, and Northland Communications offered a check to the Westernville Library as well.

The Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol was also there to present a check on behalf of a local resident who wanted to support the first responders.

“Every quarter we make a donation, and, monthly, all our team gets together with different ideas,” said Wendy Calabrese, the KrisTech human relations director. “And when we saw the disparity that took place here we decided that we have team members that live in this area, and we need to help and give back,” she added.

Maureen McCarthy Tracy, the Northland Communications vice president of community and connections, spoke about the company’s donations.

“It was just a quick flash of tremendous destruction. The library had a lot of damage, and the fire department immediately got out assisting everyone. Woods Valley where I grew up skiing and racing and my kids race, they had tremendous damage, so we just felt it was really important to support the fire department who’s always available and certainly the library, a longstanding tradition in the community.” Maureen McCarthy Tracy, Northland Communications Vice President of Community and Connections

At this time, the Western volunteer fire company does not see a need for any specific material item, but they are always accepting monetary donations, as is the Westernville Library.