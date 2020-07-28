Local Company, HearStrong Paying It Forward To Help People Hear

A local company is paying it forward to help two deserving siblings hear better.

HearStrong along with Phonak has partnered to help supply eight-year-old Margaret and six-year-old Teddy Hunt of Akron OH, with hearing aids free of charge. Both brother and sister are just one example of the work that HearStrong does to give back as part of their ‘Pay It Forward Program,’ Program Manager Julianna Hebert says.

To learn more about the work that HearStrong continues to do visit HearStrong.org.

