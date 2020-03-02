Local congressmen announce legislation that would hold IJC accountable for flood damage

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With Lake Ontario water levels already above average, local congressmen were in Oswego on Monday where they announced legislation to remove International Joint Commission immunity from lawsuits.

It has been a difficult 12 months for neighbors and businesses on the shore of the lake.

The move would allow impacted communities to take legal action against the IJC for flooding damages.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi and John Katko met with home and business owners impacted by flooding.

In recent years, communities along the southern shore have experienced historic high water levels. This has resulted in massive damage to homes and businesses.

“2017, 2019 and, unfortunately, I think that’s going to happen here in 2020 and it could be worse,” said Katko. “And that’s terrible to tell someone like Kathy or Jason who are working… to try and keep their businesses afloat.”

Brindisi said the bill would bring accountability to the IJC.

