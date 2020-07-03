Local construction company hopes to build new townhouses on Tipperary Hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live near the Tipperary Hill neighborhood in Syracuse, you may have noticed a construction company working on a demolition project on Bryant Ave. Turns out, they’re hoping to build new townhouses there. The company in charge of the project is Time Cap Companies.

It’s a project the president of the company, Jim Raite, has had his eye on for nearly a decade. He’s looking to build seven townhouses in the place of an old flower shop, formerly known as Davis Florist, right on the corner of Bryant Ave. and South Wilbur Ave.

“This building has been here over 100 years and the people who live next door are the ones who owned it, and it was her great-grandfather who started it. And they worked right up until eight or ten years ago,” Raite said.

The townhouses will be 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. It’ll be for singles or small families.

“It’s just something I’ve been doing all my life, I can take a look at a project and I can see it finished in my mind,” Raite said.

According to Raite, the real kicker is they’ll have their own garage and off-street parking, a rarity for that neighborhood, which relies mainly on street parking.

It’s one of Raite’s first big projects in three months, after sending all of his workers home during the peak of the pandemic. However, during that time, he never stopped bidding on projects.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve ever laid anybody off in probably 55 years. So, it’s pretty bad, but you know we’re going to move on, I guess,” Raite said. “Yeah, a new start, for a lot of people. It’ll be good up here.”

Raite said demolition will take about a week and then he will be going through the process of getting a building permit, so he can get some shovels in the ground. The townhouses may be starting at around $180,000.

