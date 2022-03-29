EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ve likely seen the number to the national suicide prevention lifeline: (800) 273-8255. If you ever need to call, and have a (315) area code, your call is routed to Contact Community Services in East Syracuse.

“So we answer, ‘Hello this is Lifeline can I help you,’ explained Cheryl Giarrusso, the Division Director for Crisis Services at Contact Community Services. “Then the person will start, ‘Yes I’m feeling low, I’m feeling down and I would say, my name is Cheryl is there a name I can call you while we talk?”

That introduction is how counselors begin to build a rapport with the caller on the other end.

“If a person is having those thoughts or whatever the case may be, that we can connect with them and allow them to feel that it was a worthwhile time they spent on the phone with us and feel better when they’re finished with the call,” Giarrusso said.

In 2020, this lifeline location received 14,417 calls. Last year, it received nearly 15,000. This year with the upcoming change to a three-digit number call volume is expected to increase by 30%.

In July, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will be changing to a three-digit number, 988. It will help ensure calls made in the state are answered by someone in the state.

Giarrusso said one telling sign a person might be in crisis is a change in behavior or habits.

“That’s a time to say, ‘You know, I’ve noticed a change and I’m wondering if something’s up, can we talk,” Giarrusso explained.

Even if you don’t feel like what you’re going through is a crisis, they’re also here for you.

“If you just need to make a connection, you need a friendly hello, you just want to know things are going to be okay. Call us because that’s what we’re here for,” Giarrusso said.

