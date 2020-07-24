Local couple investing in Syracuse’s Southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Todd and Shanelle Reid had promised to invest in Syracuse’s Southside and they are doing just that, setting up a first-of-its-kind dental lab on South Salina Street.

The Reids will be transforming a long-vacant building in the first African-American owned dental lab not only in Central New York but across the country.

By next Spring, the plan is to begin manufacturing dental appliances like crowns and dentures, providing those items not only to local dentist offices but offices across the country.

The hope is to hire 50 people who live on the Southside.

“Right now this is where it’s needed. It’s not needed downtown. It’s not needed in Fayetteville. It’s not needed in Baldwinsville. It’s needed right here.” Todd Reid, CEO Access Dental Laboratories

Todd Reid started as a dental ceramist out of high school. He had a large dream, and when he met Shanelle they made it a priority to own a lab with employees who look more like them. They were searching for racial equality.

Some employees will need experience in the field, others will be trained on the spot.

There will be a daycare center on the building’s first floor.

Shanelle says, “Todd and I have decided to bet on ourselves and bet on Syracuse. And no matter what, we will continue to bet on ourselves and bet on our community because we know together, we are stronger and whatever we choose to accomplish, however, we want to transform the south side, we know we can do that together.”

