Local craft brewers fear expiration of federal legislation meant to help them

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Craft brewers around Central New York are worried about the impact on business and their customers if federal legislation meant to help them is allowed to expire on December 31.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform was passed in December of 2017 as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Willow Rock Brewing Company Co-Owner Rockney Roberts says the law was intended to help this fast-growing industry to expand even more.

“The way to grow success is to build it, sustain it, and continue to grow at an intelligent pace and yeah, we were lucky to expand in the middle of when the tax reform was happening, and now everything kind of constricts a little bit,” Roberts tells NewsChannel 9.

A provision in the 2017 tax law cut federal excise taxes for beer, wine, and distilled spirits. For breweries that produce less than 2 million barrels of beer in a calendar year, taxes fell from $7 to $3.50 on the first 60,000 barrels.

The lower tax rates for wine vary depending on the amount of wine produced and its alcohol by volume.

The tax rates are only in place for 2018 and 2019, and with the possibility of the legislation expiring, a tax hike would come in 2020 for craft beverage producers.

Roberts says not extending the cut would cost them almost $10,000 they’ll have to find in the budget for 2020.

“That prevents us from taking maybe a part-time employee to a full-time employee. Maybe there is less diversity in the new beers that we offer next year,” he says.

The legislation, Roberts says, also allocated more funding for the Tax and Trade Bureau, which reviews every new beer recipe and label.

“We could do it quicker, so that allowed us to release more new products, it allowed us to put more product in cans,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Roberts adds that it’s also allowed for quicker approvals of new breweries, down to two or three months from the year plus it took them before this legislation. Costly, he says, because breweries have to have space leased and equipment to get approved.

A bill has been introduced in Congress to make permanent the reforms enacted in 2017, but it’s been stalled ever since.

