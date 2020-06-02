Local D-Day survivor celebrates 99th birthday during pandemic

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — So, how do you help a D-Day survivor celebrate his 99th birthday during a pandemic? The only way you can: more than six feet away.

In Fulton, a sidewalk celebration of family and friends was all for one man: John McGraw, who turned 99-years-old on Monday.

His granddaughter Tonya and great niece Michele Gilbert brought everyone to John’s doorstep to honor their beloved “Jack,” a true American hero.

Two years ago, John told NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings how his company swept for German landmines in support of the first infantry’s assault on Omaha Beach.

Miraculously, John’s entire 15-man company survived D-Day and the months that followed. Under his command, they all made it home and John has outlived them all.

On Monday night, John amazed everyone again with a solo of “Danny Boy.”

John’s company first sang “Danny Boy” as they deployed to Europe in 1944 and it still remains his favorite song.

Happy 99th Birthday to John, who helped liberate France and lead the allies to victory on D-Day and beyond. All of us at NewsChannel 9 thank you for your service.