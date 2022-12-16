SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Pediatric Cancer survivor and a Chapter Sponsor of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts teamed up and organized a drive to collect items for children at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Cancer survivor, Katrina Hutz, and Chapter Sponsor, Haley Stuart collected enough items to create over 50 baskets to give away this holiday season.

(Basket put together for Golisano’s/The Ballet and Dance Center.)

Dance students also created inspirational posters for those who are going through treatment, “that can be hung in their rooms to remind them to keep on going, even on their toughest days,” according to The Ballet and Dance Center.

(Posters made by the students/The Ballet and Dance Center.)

The Ballet and Dance Center has also given back to Paige’s Butterfly Run, as they were there for Hutz throughout her treatment.

(Poster made by the students/The Ballet and Dance Center.)

According to The Ballet and Dance Center, Hutz was diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia last year. However, the member of the senior level chapter has since returned to classes back in June after being in remission.

“Miss Hutz wanted to make a difference in the lives of those battling illnesses this holiday

season and give back to a local organization that provided her more than just comfort during her treatment,” said The Ballet and Dance Center.

This local dance studio, located in DeWitt, “is one of the only dance studios in Central New York

with both a Junior and Secondary Chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts.”

A program through the National Dance Education Organization, the National Dance Honor Society, is available to eligible students in grades 6 through 12 who are enrolled in their dance program.

The program is meant to inspire students to yearn for dance for the long haul.

It is also to “encourage an understanding of, and an appreciation for dance as an art form, and develop knowledgeable audiences for tomorrow.” Students are able to earn points by participating in dance classes, performances, written activities attending local art events and giving back to the community with service projects, of course.