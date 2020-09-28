Local Dentist Offers Dental Health Tips Amid COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 has made us all a little apprehensive about a lot of things, including regular health and dental appointments, but experts say that getting regular checkups is key to maintaining overall health.

Dr. James Wanamaker of Skaneateles Smiles talks about health precautions he and his colleagues are taking amid the COVID-19 pandemic and why seeing the dentist for regular check ups is very important. He also shares some important tips for anyone with a bit of a wait before their next appointment.

To learn more about Dr. Wanamaker, find him online at SmilesofSkaneateles.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected