TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local developer who promised a “lifestyle center” at the site of Great Northern Mall has reached a settlement deal with the current owners months after an initial deal resulted in a lawsuit.

Guy Hart, of Hart-Lyman Companies, announced Tuesday that he’ll take over the property after closing on the real estate in July.

Hart was in a legal battle with the mall’s current owner, Mike Kohan, over allegations their initial deal was breached. The dispute was over who’s financially responsible for the property’s continuing deterioration.

Issues include broken water pipes, collapsing ceilings and potholes in roads around the parking lot.

Details of the settlement were called confidential and weren’t released. Hart says most of the mall structure will be demolished making the interior condition negligible. He says he’ll patch potholes as soon as he takes over the property in July.

Hart plans to build what he calls a “lifestyle center,” including condos, entertainment, retail, dining and more. The concept matches Onondaga County’s “PlanOn” which incentives more town center-style development.

Hart says work could begin in the spring of 2024 and much the project could be completed within five years.