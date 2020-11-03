Local diner helping out employee after she loses home to a fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ruston’s Diner in Jamesville will be holding its own Election Day spaghetti supper. The proceeds will help benefit one of their employees, who lost her home in a fire.

The diner’s owner is supplying the food and says the community did not disappoint. They sold out of all the 200 meals planned for Tuesday.

“It’s overwhelming the amount of people who want to come out here and help Cindy. You know, the phone calls, people calling, letters, checks, it’s just amazing. The community, the people coming together to help people,” said owner Bruce Heaney.

Food donations can also be dropped off at the Jamesville Fire Department, the first agency to respond to the employee’s home the night of the fire.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected