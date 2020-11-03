Local diner helping out employee after she loses home to a fire

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ruston’s Diner in Jamesville will be holding its own Election Day spaghetti supper. The proceeds will help benefit one of their employees, who lost her home in a fire.

The diner’s owner is supplying the food and says the community did not disappoint. They sold out of all the 200 meals planned for Tuesday.

“It’s overwhelming the amount of people who want to come out here and help Cindy. You know, the phone calls, people calling, letters, checks, it’s just amazing. The community, the people coming together to help people,” said owner Bruce Heaney.

Food donations can also be dropped off at the Jamesville Fire Department, the first agency to respond to the employee’s home the night of the fire.