Local distillery producing hand sanitizer to help with COVID-19 pandemic

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As many businesses shut down or have their employees work from home, one local business is changing their operation to better serve the community’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
1911 Established Distillery announced on Facebook that they have converted all of their distillery capacity to produce hand sanitizer.
Earlier on Saturday, President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to get needed medical supplies on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.
