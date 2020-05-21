Local doctor talks about COVID-19 in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - With the last name Gait, lacrosse is in Taylor’s blood. When your father Gary is one of the best lacrosse players of all-time, its hard for it not to be.

Taylor played six years at Syracuse suffering six knee injuries from her senior year at CBA in 2013 to her redshirt junior year in 2017. She would still register 99 points in her Orange career, but after graduation, Taylor decided to move to San Diego to get away from lacrosse.