Local doctors reminding parents to lead by example to create healthy habits

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Local doctors are reminding parents that winter is not an excuse to let kids stay inside watching T.V.

February is American Heart Month and a chance to encourage kids to start healthy habits early in life.

This can also remind parents to have healthy habits too.

“And I always say, it’s never too early to start… and if our family members have heart disease, then our kids are at risk for it,” said Dr. Nelly Kazzaz, an adult cardiologist with St. Joseph’s Health. “So, putting the right habits and starting to live the right way and the heart healthy way is never too early to start.”

Those healthy habits include getting lots of fruits and vegetables and trying to get exercise.

Even if that means going up and down the stairs when it’s too cold outside.