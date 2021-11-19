Local DPWs without necessities ahead of winter

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Departments of Public works across New York are struggling to get supplies for the winter. It varies from department to department.

Ed Ware is the Highway Superintendent for the village of North Syracuse. He said he ordered a plow truck in September 2020. “We are waiting for delivery. That should be here shortly, but it’s taken over a year to get.” He also ordered two pickup trucks. “We’re waiting on them. They’re supposed to be delivered November 1st but I have not heard a delivery date on those.”

State Senator Joe Griffo, who represents the 47th district said DPWs in his area are also experiencing delays, especially with a particular product. “The chips that are utilized in many of these vehicles are becoming very difficult to acquire and in many cases, some of these DPWs have made requests far in advance and know that there might be challenges, and they are now experiencing those problems of acquiring the necessary chip technology in the event something goes wrong.” Griffo has written a letter to U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg asking for help getting these products.

Ware says they need equipment. “If we have one that breaks down because it’s older, then we have to wait and we are unable to do our job.” He said regardless of their situation, they have a plan to make sure the roads are safe. “We have to make do with what we have and we have to work around it, we make sure the fire department can get out, the police department can get out, and the public can park in the municipal parking lots.”