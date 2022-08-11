CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Things are starting to look up because gas prices are going down!

For the first time in months, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is below $4.00 but in Syracuse we’re still well above that, sitting at $4.47, and the state average at $4.38 a gallon.

A stop at the pump is now slightly less stressful for drivers.

“Of course, I feel better that it’s declining. It should not be where it is,” says Jon Clarke, a business owner feeling pain at the pump.

“I’d like to see it drop further, but it’s not that I’m ungrateful,” says Bill Scott, a resident of Oswego.

Scott hasn’t changed his habits, but like all of us, his eyes are fixed on that number when it goes to fill up.

“I drive just as much as I always did but it isn’t that it doesn’t hurt. You get shocked when you look at a gas price of $89.00 you know,” says Scott.

While average people are feeling the pain at the pump, business owners who drive commercial vehicles are feeling it even harder.

“It’s extremely detrimental to my business,” says Clarke.

Clarke’s job requires him to be on the road every single day, costing him $186.00 to fill up his truck. He says in November of last year it was only $82.00. Clarke says the price of gas has had a major impact on his business.

“Extra $100 a week that I’m spending on my business where it could be going into purchasing a new product, offering people more discounts on tools,” says Clarke.

Clarke isn’t alone. Delivery driver, Sam Peterson says it’s been very challenging for him and his co-workers.

No amount of help is too little when you’re paying so much, and to put it into perspective, even more, just a year ago the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse was $3.18. But people still remain hopeful.