SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A familiar face will be marching in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Daniel Hacker of Auburn, a teacher trainer at Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES, has been selected to join a marching band of more than 400 band directors and music educators across the country.

The band’s theme will be “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” The idea is to recognize the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators.

According to The Band Directors Marching Band, throughout the member’s careers, they have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students.

Hacker is responsible for assisting teachers and administrators with instructional technology integration to improve classroom instruction.

Hacker has supported the educational communities of the Cincinnatus and Jamesville-DeWitt school districts throughout the year.

Hacker is a certified music teacher and is an active member of the Arts Leadership Council at BOCES.

The band director has worked with numerous school districts throughout New York. While teaching, Hacker’s students were featured in the New York City Veterans Day Parade, the Rochester International Jazz Festival, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the New Year’s Eve Parade in Ybor City, and the Outback Bowl Halftime Show in Tampa, Fla.

The Band Directors Marching Band reports that in 2019, two of Hacker’s students were selected to march in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band, which honored more than 200 of the top high school musicians from across the United States.

Hacker is dedicating his upcoming performance to his family; his wife Marie, and their two children, Claire and Benjamin.

“I also share this distinction with the hundreds of students I have had the honor and privilege of working with over the past 20 years. You will be right there marching with me, as each and every one of you holds a special place in my heart,” Hacker says.

The Saluting America’s Band Directors ensemble will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director, Jon Waters.