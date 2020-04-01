Local educators develop curriculum for WCNY’s TV Classroom

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – WCNY, Central New York’s community-owned public broadcaster, has partnered with the Syracuse City School District for the launch of its TV Classroom network.

The channel will provide televised educational opportunities for students in 19 counties, specifically targeting students who don’t have internet access at home.

The TV Classroom network will be aired from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays on WCNY’s GLOBAL CONNECT channel (GLOBAL CONNECT is on 24.3 with an antenna, 1276 on Spectrum Digital, and 467 on FiOS), and will be simulcast from wcny.org and via a live stream on YouTube. The classes will also be published on demand at wcny.org/tvclassroom.

Central New York educators will provide students with grade specific lessons. The “TV Classroom” will start each day with “Storytime” and end with arts and culture programs. It will feature Math, Science, Social Studies, English Language Arts, Health and Fitness, music, and documentary and learning content from the PBS collection in between.

Derek Stoll and Gala Hughley, both teachers in the Syracuse City School District, have spent hours developing math curriculum for the TV Classroom.

“We are teachers who love our students. We want to do whatever we can and if that means we are putting in the extra hours, recording and going in, so that it is on some sort of platform for students to have access to, that’s what it means,” said Hughley.

They are developing worksheets and packets to supplement the material students see on WCNY. Families can use all of this content to compliment the regular schoolwork that students already received from their teachers.

“I hope that kids know that as their teachers, we just want to provide access, we just want to provide an opportunity for them,” Stoll said.

More learning materials can be found on the wcny.org/tvclassroom website. In addition, there is educational content for parents, caregivers, teachers, and educators available at wcny.org/stayconnected. These sites also feature programming schedules, how to watch information and bios of the teachers who are participating in the TV Classroom network.