ONONDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a summer staple on the waters of Onondaga Lake in the 80s and 90s, bringing high octane excitement with high powered speedboats.

And now, there’s a new effort to bring it all back!

On Tuesday night, August 1, Butch Strutz of Liverpool had his personal hydroplane out on the water, testing it for a run on Lake Michigan.

Strutz is working to help raise awareness that people are still interested in hydroplane racing and the impact it could have locally.

“I think for a lot of people would be a nice entertaining event. There’s probably people won’t like the noise or whatever. But you know, everybody has their own different views on everything and I think be good for the community. If we bring 40 boats in here, that’s 80 people usually and. I’ll be up here in restaurants at night and spending money here,” said Strutz.

Strutz and his friends are now working with Onondaga County Parks to put these high powered machines back on Onondaga Lake to race once more.