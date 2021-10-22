Local elected leaders respond to claims of mistreatment and neglect at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Feeling trapped, like you can’t escape is how Colleen describes the past eight years at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

“I just feel like being in here is like a prison.” Resident colleen, van duyn center for rehabilitation and nursing

A comparison every resident we’ve spoken to has made, and it’s stories like this that lead local elected leaders to pay a recent visit to the facility to find out what’s really going on behind closed doors.

“There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” State Senator Rachel May said.

May toured Van Duyn alongside Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and State Senator John Mannion.

“I was also kind of concerned that they rolled out the red carpet for us and made it showed us these beautiful parts of the facility but didn’t really hear details about what they’re doing to address the complaints that we’ve heard,” May said.

May said administrators of the for-profit company brought the elected leaders to the top floor of the facility, where no one lives and says the answers they did receive sounded more like excuses.

“I can’t say that we learned a whole lot from it.” State Senator Rachel May

But she’s hoping a soon to be released Department of Health report will provide some real answers.

“They went in a few days before we were there and have not issued their report about that visit yet but I think we’re all waiting to hear what they have to say,” May said.

And while elected officials are hoping to find solutions to these problems, many residents think it’s too far gone.

“I really think it needs to be shut down.” resident shari, van duyn center for rehabilitation and nursing

The Department of Health investigation is expected to be released later this month. As soon as it’s available, you’ll hear about it here on NewsChannel 9. The DOH added that nursing homes are required to submit a written plan of correction when deficiencies are cited.

If you or your loved one has experienced neglect or mistreatment at Van Duyn you can file a complaint with the State Health Department by calling (888)-201-4563. You can also contact us here at NewsChannel 9 by emailing YourStories@LocalSYR.com.

The Van Duyn administration declined to go on camera with us for an interview but sent a statement. You can read the full statement below.