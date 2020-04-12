Local electricians deliver hundreds of meals to Syracuse hospitals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local electricians hopped up to the plate on Easter Sunday and helped deliver nearly 500 meals to Syracuse hospitals.
The electricians union, IBEW, partnered with The Preserve to deliver meals filled with ham, mashed potatoes, lasagna and dessert.
Nearly 500 meals were dropped off at Crouse, Upstate, St. Joseph’s and the Syracuse VA on Easter Sunday.
