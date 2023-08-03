(WSYR-TV) — A common thing that Professional Electricians Union IBEW 43 has in common with the United Way is that they are giving. Today they are joined with the Mary Nelson Youth Center to put their knowledge to the test for a better cause.

Mary Nelson of the Mary Nelson Youth Center is hand in hand with our producer Laura Koch to share with us how the local electricians are helping the youth center light up a little better.

Nelson shares that her gas and electric bill has decreased since the electricians have come in to volunteer their time. The outdated facility is now up to par as she would like the center to be.

Mary reminds us that helping out families doesn’t particularly mean pulling change out of your pocket but rather the resources that can be available. United Way reached out to Mary, where she asserts she “embraced it.”

For more information, check out MaryNelsonYouthCenter.com.