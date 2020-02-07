Local entrepreneurs pitch plans for their future

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Key Bank and Jumpstart helped out entrepreneurs on Thursday night.

Five small business owners pitched their plans for the future in a Syracuse “Shark Tank” style event.

The winner of the best pitch got $5,000 and the runners-up walked away with some money to help grow their businesses as well.

“One of our contestants said it is a combination between ‘Shark Tank’ and ‘American Idol.’ It is like the love and compassion of ‘American Idol’ with the umph of ‘Shark Tank.’ We have been preparing them through our boot camp so they have had five hours of training in group and individual training as well, so they are coming here prepared and ready tonight,” said Tamika Otis, Director of Key Bank’s Business Boost and Build Program.

The winner was Stacey Bailey of A Taste of Honey Catering. She plans to use the money to purchase a new vehicle to help her with her business.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9