SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday’s rough weather around the country backed up flights, including at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Many travelers were having to switch gears, after their flights were either cancelled or delayed.

Six adults, six kids and three families all from Baldwinsville spent a week vacationing in the Florida Keys, with the last few days spent in Miami Florida. They were supposed to fly home Friday morning after booking a flight with Frontier airlines. However, as soon as they arrived to the airport they were hit with the unexpected. They were told their flight had been cancelled and there would be nothing available for another four days, so they took matters into their own hands.

“We’re going to do our best to drive straight through because we want to get to the Syracuse duke game tomorrow but it depends on how everyone’s feeling we might have to take a pit stop at some point to take a couple hours of sleep so we shall see,” says Tim Barnhart, one of the family members from Baldwinsville.

The drive from Florida to Syracuse is over 20 hours. Barnhart says if they don’t make any more stops, they’ll make it to Syracuse on Saturday morning around 10.

Barnhart added, “Right now everyone is feeling energized and good because we’re finally on the way home. But I got to imagine in a few hours we’re going to be dreading this whole situation.”

Some of the other travelers tell NewsChannel 9 they had the same issues, their flights were also cancelled.