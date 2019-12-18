Local family raising funds for 3-year-old in need of service dog

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — There’s no question, life with a service dog can provide a better life for those facing physical and mental challenges. One local boy hopes to get his own service dog throughout his journey.

David is just 3-years old, but he’s already been through so much since birth. He’s faced hurdle after hurdle, undergoing countless medical procedures and surgeries.

“David was born three months early. He had a really long and difficult NICU stay. He suffered from some devastating brain bleeds that ultimately left to numerous neurological conditions including hydrocephalus, cerebral palsy and epilepsy,” said Adriana Waldon, David’s mom.





His parents, Adriana and John, searched for ways to make life better for David. That’s when they came across 4 Paws for Ability, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs for children with disabilities like David’s.

“We got accepted to get a service dog through 4 Paws for Ability,” said Waldon.

However, it’s expensive. The total ranges from $40,000 to $60,000 to train the service dogs. 4 Paws will pay for most of that, but David’s parents will need to come up with $17,000.

For little David, a service dog will mean support and stability as he continues to learn how to stand and walk. For his parents, it’ll offer a peace of mind, as the dog will alert them to David’s seizures.

“This dog could save his life. It’ll help him gain his own independence, as much a as 3-year-old can have, but having the seizure alert dog could potentially save his life,” said his mom.

A companion that can change David’s life. So far, the family has raised just over $6,000 in donations with another $11,000 to go.

If you’re interested in making a donation or helping, click the Mightycause link here.

