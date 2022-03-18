SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– So much was unknown for all of us two years ago when the pandemic hit.

“We were in uncharted territory,” Angotti’s Family Restaurant owner Bobby Angotti said.

It wasn’t easy navigating a family restaurant during a pandemic, but Bobby Angotti, his sister, and parents were ready to step up to the plate, with support from some very faithful customers.

It of course came with its share of challenges, however, like deciding to stop dine-in services and only offer take-out. It’s a model that was an adjustment for the family and their customers, but one they’ve decided to keep as life starts to feel a bit more normal again.

“Customers are happy and we’re happy and I understand we’re not going to please everyone. People like to come in and eat, you know, we appreciate our customers, but for now this is working for us. We’re gonna continue this model,” Bobby Angotti

Their loyal following has adjusted as well, now spending a bit more time outside the kitchen rather than seated in the dining room.

“Those that know the family for years just love it. They’ll have a cup of coffee or a drink of some sort and spend some time mingling and not worrying if their food gets cold,” Angotti said.

Keeping the restaurant old school in a new era. Never losing sight of what’s more important: family, health and good food.