CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A late spring frost putting a freeze on this year’s apple picking season at Critz Farms in Cazenovia.

The gate to Pick Your Own at Critz Farms Apple Orchard is closed for the season.

It was a tough decision, but one co-owner, Matthew Critz had to make it after temperatures dropped into the low 20s this past spring. It all stems from the overnight freeze Central New York was hit with back in May.

“The May 15 to the 16 freeze. It got down to 23 out here in the orchard,” said Critz.

But those two hours were just enough to wipe out 95 percent of the orchard and a year’s worth of hard work.

“I mean if it had been 28, 27 maybe, we would’ve been fine. But 23, the apples just weren’t tough enough yet,” said Critz.

Mother nature damaged 2,000 trees and nearly 100,000 apples, forcing Critz to shut down the U-pick apple orchard for the season.

“This year it’s hard but we have really good customers and they support us, and I am sure that even though we don’t have apples, our customers will still come and all that stuff,” said Crtiz.

With supportive customers and the You-Pick Apple Orchard only being a small part of what the farm has to offer, Critz is staying optimistic.

“I think our visitor count will probably be down in September. When it’s more Apple Picking season and by the time pumpkins come, we probably will have the same visitor count we normally have,” said Critz.

Offering everything from pumpkin picking to a corn maze, live music, and much more.

Once fall is over, Christmas tree picking begins and Critz said the frost didn’t affect its trees this year.

