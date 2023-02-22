BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A controversial plan to increase overtime pay for farm workers is now the rule. The New York State Department of Labor made it official on Wednesday, February 22. It’ll be rolled out over the next several years starting January 1.

“It’s devastating to tell you the truth,” said Tony Emmi, owner of Emmi’s Farm in Baldwinsville.

Devastating and frustrating for some farm owners like Emmi.

“We can’t compete with the states around us, other countries. We have such a high cost of production, and this adds to it,” said Emmi.

The Department of Labor finalized its decision to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week by January 1, 2032. The phased-in, gradual reduction in the threshold will gradually reduce over the next few years starting next January, with the threshold set at 56 hours. The NYSDOL says the process will continue with the overtime threshold being reduced by 4 hours every other year, until it reaches 40 by 2032.

Public hearings were held at the beginning of 2020 by the Laborers Wage Board. During those hearings, farm owners, workers, and academic researchers had the opportunity to give their testimony.

“We have no problems with our employees earning as much money as they can, it’s just that businesses especially farm businesses have to be able to afford it.,” said Emmi.

Right down the road from Emmi’s Farm, Karin Reeves, manager of Reeves Farms in Baldwinsville says the 40 hours a week threshold is going to be difficult for them. Reeves is seasonal just like Emmi’s.

“Most likely our workers are not going to be working 40 hours a week they are going to be working more than 40 hours, most of them want to work 40 hours. Most of them want to work more than 40 hours,” said Reeves.

One of the added benefits farm workers get is free housing, which Reeves Farms provides to its employees, also paying for their travel to and from their home country.

“The state has put some programs in place to try to help farmers offset some of that cost of paying overtime and also to try and create more demand for new york state products because they recognize that there are more laws and more regulations than new york state that cause our products to be more expensive,” said Reeves.

A win for farm workers, a frustrating future for farm owners in New York State.