Local farmer’s markets preparing for pumpkin patch season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the very start of pumpkin season in New York State. While many are excited to get into the fall spirit, farmers’ markets in the region are still holding out their harvest.

Both people and farmer’s markets have started buying and selling their pumpkins. However, most local farmers are still waiting for the perfect time to detach the pumpkins from their vines.

“I’d like to say late September right around the first of October, there are five weekends in October this year so which means that’s there’s a long time in there for them to last and depending on what weather conditions are if it turns out hot again. Pumpkins don’t like that,” Dan Hurley, Owner of Bradley Farms

Bradley Farms pumpkin sales start with eighty to a hundred tons of pumpkins. By the end of October, they would hope to have them all sold by Halloween.

Anyone who has purchased a pumpkin already should keep in mind that pumpkins may only last between 7 to 10 days once they are carved.

Local farmers’ markets believe that the pumpkins sale will be ready for sale in time for the Halloween holiday.