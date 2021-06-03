Local Fayetteville robotics team advances to global finals for innovative medical/fitness device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local robotics team is a finalist in the 2021 FIRST Global Innovation Awards powered by Star wars: Force for Change. The Fayetteville SUITS team from the Fayetteville Library was selected from a pool of worldwide entries for their designs.

Solutions are judged on innovative design, feasibility, and the potential to have a significant impact on the world. The team invented a medical recovery and fitness device.

Led by team captain Isaiah Markle, the team will join other finalists to attend virtual workshops to showcase their solutions to industry leaders and expert judges.

Winners of this competition will receive “experiential” prizes such as sponsors, mentorship from top industry leaders, and different awards including the Innovation Impact Award and Create Award.

This was after a remote competition this year due to the pandemic, during which The Fayetteville SUITS, also known as FTC Team 10161, advanced to the Excelsior Regional Championship with a robot that they designed, built, and programmed.