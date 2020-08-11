Local fire departments receive FEMA grants

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Nine fire departments in our area will be receiving grants, thanks fo some help from Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

More than a million dollars will be given to nine departments across Brindisi’s 22nd Congressional District. The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, and its Assistance to Firefighters Grant, or AFG, program.

“Our brave firefighters continued to serve and protect our communities throughout this pandemic, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their service,” Brindisi said. “These grants will help firefighters across our district protect themselves and strengthen their departments so they can continue their essential work. I will keep fighting for additional funding and COVID-19 relief for our communities.”

Here is a breakdown of which fire department have been awarded funding: