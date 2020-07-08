Local firefighters taking precautions to keep cool

(WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Fire Department makes sure its trucks are stocked with lots of water and gatorade, keeping the fridge cool so firefighters can keep working in hot conditions.

If we’re at a structure fire, usually we’ll call more assistance in because especially on a 90-degree day and with the heat index up around 100 we’re very conscious as a chief officer that we need to keep our folks safe and hydrated 26:32 and that’s gonna require more time sometimes and time in a rehab. Pat Brennan – Fire Chief at North Syracuse Fire Department

The chief said that everyone should start hydrating before going outside. This means water, not caffeine or alcohol. If you’re bringing your pets along, make sure they will have access to water as well.