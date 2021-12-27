Local flights continue despite nationwide cancellations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While hundreds of flights were cancelled this past week due to COVID-19, Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport still provided travelers with trips home after the holidays.

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority expects to see just over 4,000 passengers departing Hancock International Airport today, which is one of the busiest days for air travel the entire year. From Friday, December 24 to Sunday, December 26, the airport saw around 9,000 departing passengers.

Hancock International Airport, unlike many large airports, only had two canceled Allegiant Air flights and a handful of delays on December 27. Most flights departed on time.

Cori Henry, a traveler today, shared her experience: “I’m a teacher so I’ve been paying close attention to it. No, it wasn’t any concern. It was important for me to come home when I could come home.”

“Everyone kept their masks on on my flight anyway. No hardships, nobody gave anyone any problems. Hopefully it remains that way.” said Mark Spinelli, another traveler.

The airport is reminding passengers that masks are still required inside airports and on flights at all times.