Local former mail carrier sentences for dumping mail in the woods

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former local postal carrier has been sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to dumping nearly 6000 pieces of mail in the woods.

Tanner Brown of Cobleskill admitted that between January and July of 2019, instead of delivering the mail, he drove it to Sharon Springs, New York, where he dumped some of it in a grassy field and the rest in a wooded area underneath a pile of discarded tires.

When agents found the mail, a lot of it was destroyed by the elements. The Postal Service delivered as much of the salvaged mail as they could, and Brown was fired from the Postal Service.

Brown was sentenced to 18 months in prison for one felony count of delaying the mail, and ordered to pay a $1000 fine.