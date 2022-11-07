SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Local gas prices appear to be inching awfully close to the national average.

The national average is now $3.80, up $0.04 from October 31.

Local drivers are now fearing that gas prices in Central New York will rise above the national average.

New York’s average is now $3.87, up $0.05 from October 31.

On October 31, 2021, the New York average was $3.56.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.78, up $0.05 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

Batavia – $3.78 (up 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.78 (up 2 cents from last week)

Elmira – $3.77 (up 1 cent from last week)

Ithaca – $3.81 (up 1 cent from last week)

Rochester – $3.82 (up 3 cents from last week)

Rome – $3.89 (up 4 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.78 (up 5 cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.90 (up 7 cents from last week)

AAA also shares that Diesel fuel prices remain elevated with the national average at $5.34, up from $3.64 one year ago.

The New York average for diesel is $5.90 compared to $3.75 one year ago.

According to AAA, crude gas prices in NY are due to limited supplies in the Northeast.