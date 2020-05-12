Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Local golf course shows state officials how they can protect golfers

Local News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Golf courses have reopened in New York but remain under strict restrictions due to COVID-19. With bars, clubhouses, retail, and driving ranges closed, the only way for golf courses to make money is from green fees.

Steve Volpicelli, a PGA Professional at Soaring Eagles Golf Course, and others hoping to help course owners across the state, put together videos to share with the Governor’s office about how they can expand their business to include golf carts and the driving range.

“It’s all about safety for the customer and the staff,” said Volpiecelli, “and what we do after the golf carts are returned from the person and how sanitize and we get it ready for the next person to come through.”

When it comes to the driving range, there may be concerns about golf balls that are circulated among customers and the baskets used.

“We talked about the driving range because people have really been freaking out about grabbing golf balls and using them on the driving range. So we talked about our ball washer is completely sanitized water inside it. The buckets are sanitized when we bring it back in everything is sanitized again and its sanitized one last time before the customer grabs it.”

Volpicelli says the course is six weeks behind and that courses across the state are hurting due to the virus and business restrictions.

