Local group gives free haircuts to the homeless

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mutual Aid headed to Clinton Square on Monday to give free haircuts to the homeless.

The hairstylists donated their services to Syracuse’s homeless on Friday afternoon with free hair cuts, coffee, food and winter coats.

If you missed Monday’s event and would like to donate, you can drop clothes off at Evan Michaels Salon on North Salina Street or at Marisa’s Fortress of Beauty on Walton Street.

The group is taking in winter clothing from now through Thanksgiving.