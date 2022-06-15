SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get your running shoes and dog leashes ready, because a 5K Pup Run and Walk is coming to Central New York on June 26.

Trillium Sport & Fitness is hosting the event to benefit Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, a local nonprofit in North Syracuse. You’ll be able to walk and run with your dog at any pace to help the dog rescue get pets into loving homes!

The run starts between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and the walk begins between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. You can start at any time in the time range, but the event ends at 1 p.m. The race follows the Erie Boulevard Canal Trail and begins at 2815 Erie Boulevard East.

You’ll probably want to give yourself some time to enjoy the event though, because they’ll have some yummy food trucks, dog grooming, and treat vendors available!

You can register for the event here.

Running is great exercise for both humans and dogs. If you plan to race with your dog, check out some tips from PETA on running safely.