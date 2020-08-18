Local gyms get ready to reopen after Cuomo’s long-awaited guidance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After months of uncertainty, Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally unveiled guidance for gyms to reopen and do it safely.

The owner at Edge Gym on Wilkinson Street in Syracuse, along with other local gym owners, have been waiting for this for months.

The owner of Edge Gym, Ryan Vollmer, said that he is excited to welcome his members back.

Excited we finally got something. Been a long time coming, a little disappointed it took so long… Some objections, but we will do anything at this point. Edge Gym Owner Ryan Vollmer

At Edge Gym, 33% occupancy allows 26 people in at one time.

Vollmer is in the midst of upgrading the building’s air filtration system to meet the state guidelines.

One concern he does have is masks being worn at all times. He said that he’s glad that the local health departments are going to be involved in the inspection and reopening process.

“I hope that on Monday we can reopen with all of the guidance in place and everyone comes and works out and it’s back to normal,” said Vollmer.

Gyms can open as early as Monday, August 24. Those inspections by local health departments must be done prior to opening or two weeks within the gym’s opening date.

