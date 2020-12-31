Local gyms optimistic about a boost in memberships in the new year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now is the time people start thinking about their New Year’s resolutions. Usually, it pushes more people to the gym.

“I think everyone is ready to get 2020 behind them and we’re excited to get into a new year because we feel very confident that we’ve shown the community that we can do this, we can do this safely,” JJ Potrikus, area manager at Blink Fitness, says.

Despite the pandemic, local gym owners and managers are optimistic that they’ll see the same jump in membership they usually do this time of year.

“Usually at the end of December, things are slow. People are enjoying the holiday. As we get ready to hit New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which is resolution time, gyms are really going to pick up, I believe even especially this time,” John Hrinda, owner of all the Planet Fitness locations in Upstate New York, says. “People just want to get out and exercise, trying to think different. A new 2021 will hopefully be better for everyone.”

Some owners say it’s all of their enhanced safety protocols that will help people feel more comfortable walking through the door in 2021.

“People feel safe with all of the cleaning going on,” Hrinda says. “We’re really prepping for a bigger crowd. We’ve hired some extra people for every single club, really gone over the training with them to make sure they understand all of the cleaning processes.”

On top of all the new and consistent cleaning and screening practices, both gyms have implemented new technology that tracks capacity. It allows members to log in and check from home to see how many people are in the gym, helping them make the best decisions on when to go.

It’s a confidence in cleanliness that gym managers say will also help carry them through the entire new year.

“We actually think it’s going to be happening through the entire year, so as people start feeling more and more comfortable, we keep saying Blink is ready when you are,” Potrikus says.

It’s also that same confidence that brought some members back into the building, and it’s why they say others shouldn’t be afraid.

“I feel safer here than I do going to the grocery store because people are really focused on staying distant, cleaning up after themselves,” Margaret Luttinger, a member at Blink, says. “They’re very polite and they’re very vigilant.”