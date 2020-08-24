Local gyms starting to reopen today

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gym owners and members alike have waited five long months for this day, the day gyms in New York State can reopen their doors.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement last week, releasing guidance for gyms to follow in order to safely restart their businesses.

Gyms must keep their capacity at 33%. Gym equipment must be placed 6 feet apart and cleaned between uses.

Masks must be worn at all times. For anyone who can’t wear a mask, the state recommends wearing a face shield.

Members of the gym will also need to provide their information for contact tracing and everyone will go through a health screening and temperature check.

Communal showers and water fountains are not allowed but gym members are allowed to fill up personal water bottles.

Once gym owners affirm their business through Forward.NY.gov, local county government will conduct inspections to ensure safety guidance is being followed. All gyms have until September 2 to pass inspection.

Evolution Fitness, a personal training gym, in Jamesville passed its Onondaga County inspection last week and gladly opened its doors to members.

Evolution Fitness offers three options, indoor, semi-inside, and outside. Social distancing mandates are being followed for all three options.