Local health expert says parents should avoid letting their children trick-or-treat this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed that COVID-19 will not cancel trick or treating, a leading local health expert is advising against it.

Dr. Jana Shaw, a Pediatric Infectious Diseases specialist at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, said parents should choose safer options this year.

Parents can still make the day special with drive-thru events or carefully organized, small costumer parties where kids can easily social distance.

How about haunted houses? Are they a place where teens can be safe? According to Shaw, they aren’t safe.

“Absolutely not. Haunted houses are a big risk,” said Shaw. “Haunted houses are… what we call super spreader events… Closed structures, poor ventilation, crowded by people who are laughing, who are screaming, yell, they are essentially expelling germs.”

