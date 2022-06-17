(WSYR-TV) — Years of hard work is paying off for thousands of high school students this month as they prepare to graduate. These students have been through plenty these past few years, so their graduations are something to celebrate!
While several schools have already completed their senior graduations, many more are still on the horizon.
On Friday, June 17, a few Central New York schools will celebrate their graduations:
- Fayetteville-Manlius High School
- G. Ray Bodley High School
- Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School
There are even more graduation ceremonies throughout the month of June:
June 18
- West Genesee High School
- Westhill High School
- DeRuyter Central School
June 19
- Jamesville-DeWitt High School
June 23
- John C. Birdlebough High School
- Liverpool High School
June 24
- C.W. Baker High School
- Hannibal High School
- Canastota Junior-Senior Highschool
- Mexico High School
- Auburn High School
- Chittenango High School
- Cicero-North Syracuse High School
- LaFayette Junior-Senior High School
- Fabius-Pompey High School
- Tully Junior-Senior High School
- Weedsport Junior-Senior High School
- East Syracuse Minoa High School
- Jordan-Elbridge Central High School
June 25
- Solvay High School
- Nottingham High School
- Corcoran High School
- Cazenovia High School
- Marcellus High School
June 26
- Henninger High School
- Skaneateles High School
NewsChannel 9 is also celebrating the valedictorians in the class of 2022.
Celebrate the Class of 2022
- Cazenovia Valedictorian attending RPI in the fall and playing field hockey
- Meachem Elementary parade for Corcoran High School seniors brings back memories
- Class of 2022: Cato-Meridian senior says she wanted to be Valedictorian since she was a toddler
- Oneida valedictorian to attend Boston University this fall
- Class of 2022: Corcoran High School Valedictorian will attend Ivy League in the fall, major in Pre-med
- Class of 2022: Valedictorian at Hannibal High School earns both college and high school diplomas
- Nepal native graduating at the top of ITC High School class