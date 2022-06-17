(WSYR-TV) — Years of hard work is paying off for thousands of high school students this month as they prepare to graduate. These students have been through plenty these past few years, so their graduations are something to celebrate!

While several schools have already completed their senior graduations, many more are still on the horizon.

On Friday, June 17, a few Central New York schools will celebrate their graduations:

  • Fayetteville-Manlius High School
  • G. Ray Bodley High School
  • Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School

There are even more graduation ceremonies throughout the month of June:

June 18

  • West Genesee High School
  • Westhill High School
  • DeRuyter Central School

June 19

  • Jamesville-DeWitt High School

June 23

  • John C. Birdlebough High School
  • Liverpool High School

June 24

  • C.W. Baker High School
  • Hannibal High School
  • Canastota Junior-Senior Highschool
  • Mexico High School
  • Auburn High School
  • Chittenango High School
  • Cicero-North Syracuse High School
  • LaFayette Junior-Senior High School
  • Fabius-Pompey High School
  • Tully Junior-Senior High School
  • Weedsport Junior-Senior High School
  • East Syracuse Minoa High School
  • Jordan-Elbridge Central High School

June 25

  • Solvay High School
  • Nottingham High School
  • Corcoran High School
  • Cazenovia High School
  • Marcellus High School

June 26

  • Henninger High School
  • Skaneateles High School

NewsChannel 9 is also celebrating the valedictorians in the class of 2022.

Celebrate the Class of 2022