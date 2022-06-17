(WSYR-TV) — Years of hard work is paying off for thousands of high school students this month as they prepare to graduate. These students have been through plenty these past few years, so their graduations are something to celebrate!

While several schools have already completed their senior graduations, many more are still on the horizon.

On Friday, June 17, a few Central New York schools will celebrate their graduations:

Fayetteville-Manlius High School

G. Ray Bodley High School

Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School

There are even more graduation ceremonies throughout the month of June:

June 18

West Genesee High School

Westhill High School

DeRuyter Central School

June 19

Jamesville-DeWitt High School

June 23

John C. Birdlebough High School

Liverpool High School

June 24

C.W. Baker High School

Hannibal High School

Canastota Junior-Senior Highschool

Mexico High School

Auburn High School

Chittenango High School

Cicero-North Syracuse High School

LaFayette Junior-Senior High School

Fabius-Pompey High School

Tully Junior-Senior High School

Weedsport Junior-Senior High School

East Syracuse Minoa High School

Jordan-Elbridge Central High School

June 25

Solvay High School

Nottingham High School

Corcoran High School

Cazenovia High School

Marcellus High School

June 26

Henninger High School

Skaneateles High School

NewsChannel 9 is also celebrating the valedictorians in the class of 2022.