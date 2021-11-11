Local hospital CEO concerned by violence towards overworked staff, pleads with community to be patient

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The president and CEO of Oneida’s hospital is pleading with his community to be more respectful and patient with his overworked staff.

In a public letter, CEO Gene Morreale acknowledges upset customers on airplanes and unruly Little League parents that forced the seasons to be cancelled, but says there isn’t as much awareness of the violence some patients and their visitors have exhibited.

Morreale writes: “They work each day, referred to in the recent past as healthcare heroes, yet I’m afraid they really do not feel that way.”

He references a nurse of Oneida Health, recently the victim of violence by a patient.

“The injury was not just the physical bruise, but also the emotional injury, both of which were very evident,” he wrote.

His hospital’s data shows at least 40 examples of similar aggression toward the workforce over the past year.

He says leaders of other local hospitals have the same concern.

After releasing the letter Wednesday, Morreale was not willing to do an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Thursday. Nor were CEOs of other hospitals reached out to by NewsChannel 9.

Full letter from Oneida Health’s President and CEO