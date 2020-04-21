Local hospitals awaiting guidance on when elective surgeries could again be offered

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to offer guidance on Tuesday that would allow hospitals to begin performing elective surgeries again.

The CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital says this could help out the hospital and they are prepared to offer these surgeries again.

On average, St. Joseph’s Hospital is seeing about one COVID-19 patient per day. As of Monday, 18 people were hospitalized at St. Joe’s with the virus. For that reason, the hospital’s CEO believes the hospital has passed its peak.

St. Joseph’s and other hospitals in the area are just waiting for the green light from Governor Cuomo to allow them to perform elective surgeries again. When the governer deemed those surgeries non-essential, St. Joseph’s placed 500 people on furlough until the hospital reached full capacity once again. As it stands now, CEO Leslie Paul Luke says while they could use more N95 masks, they have more than enough supplies and staff to start performing those surgeries. Not only will those surgeries give many people their jobs back, but Luke says it would help those waiting for those elective surgeries.

“Some of these community members are in pain or by waiting, their disease state actually advances further and so delay actually causes more problems in the end. So we definitely want to get back to that as soon as we can,” Luke said.

St. Joseph’s does also have the testing capacity to handle the admission of COVID-19 patients. If someone comes into their hospital with symptoms, they can test them and get those results within two hours, so they can decide how to treat that person.

