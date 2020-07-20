Local hospitals receive funding from CARES Act

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Five Central New York hospitals will get millions of dollars, just set aside for them from April’s CARES Act stimulus.
Upstate hospitals will get almost $14 million, St. Joseph’s about $8 million. Mohawk Valley Health Systems in Utica will get almost $7 million, while Rome Memorial will get $2.5 million and Chenango Memorial in Norwich gets $ 2.4.
Local hospitals have been hit financially by the suspension of elective surgeries at the same time as increased spending to treat and prepare for a surge of coronavirus cases.
It’s not clear if this new money will affect St. Joseph’s plan to close urgent care centers in Liverpool and Fayetteville or possible layoffs.
