Local hotel getting a new name

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Genesee Grand Hotel is officially changing its name. Beginning on Tuesday, it will be known as Scholar Hotel Syracuse.

The change comes as the hotel transitions with its new ownership.

The Scholar Hotel Group bought the Genesee Grand in October 2018 and began renovations. There will be 107 standard hotel rooms, 52 extended stay rooms, and 8,000 square feet of conference and meeting space. The lobby, restaurant, and lounge were also renovated. There is also a 24-hour market, fitness center, and self-service business center.

