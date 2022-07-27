(WSYR-TV) — If you’re on the hunt for new music, look no further! Local indie/folk band The Rollin’ Rust is dropping a new single on August 5 — but that’s not all.

The Rollin’ Rust band is based out of Central New York, and the members are committed to releasing a new single every month. The band members, Kyle Dennis, Jim Hearn, and James VanDeuson, grew up in Cortland, and they’ve known each other since high school. During the pandemic, the group got together and made a plan to create an album.

The band mainly performs indie/folk songs, including mixtures of acoustic and electric guitars with heavy focus on the songwriting aspect. The new single is one of the first songs the band wrote together, a traveling tune standing for a nomadic lifestyle on the road.

Kyle, Jim, and James created a kickstarter campaign, where they raised over $20,000 to be able to perform the album. The three members are incredibly grateful for the support they’ve received from the fans and the local community.

To find out more about the band, you can visit their website at TheRollinRust.com, or check out their Facebook and Instagram @TheRollinRustBand.