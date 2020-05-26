Interactive Maps

Local jewelry store participates in ‘Project Sparkle,’ donates jewelry to nurses at Crouse

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local jewelry store, Park Lane Jewelry, is joining a nationwide movement to do a little something extra for nurses who are caring for patients with COVID-19.

It’s part of Project Sparkle; gift bags are filled with a piece of jewelry, a handwritten note and a few snacks to help brighten days of healthcare staff working extra hours to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve made some other donations in the Syracuse area, but I really wanted to give back to the nurses here at Crouse for everything that they’ve done for myself and the entire community,” said Jean Pounder, fashion director at Park Lane Jewelry.

On Tuesday, every nurse at Crouse Hospital was treated to a goodie bag. Pounder said more than 20,000 have been donated worldwide.

